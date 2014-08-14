For-A Meets Technical Demands for Florida Church

CYPRESS, CALIF.—In 2009, First Baptist Oviedo built a 2,700-seat worship center. Since that time, the church has delivered its message to a wider audience through live streaming, sermon archiving, and the production of podcasts on its website, as well as through its weekly shows on local television.

Recently, the church was in the market for a new video switcher. Orlando-based video equipment specialist Encore Broadcast recommended the house of worship look at For-A’s HVS-390HS video switcher. The church purchased the HVS-390HS and began using the unit earlier this year in February.

“We came from having a small switcher with only eight inputs. Our technological demands have rapidly grown with the production of our live broadcasts, and we needed a new switcher that could handle that,” said Josh Felix, the church’s director of technical arts.

First Baptist Oviedo has two Sunday services, both of which have the same pastor and message, but each take on their own style. The earlier service is more traditional, led by the choir and orchestra, while the later service takes on a more contemporary approach with a live band providing music. The services are shown on local programming, one of which is broadcast live, while the church’s other television show broadcasts a sermon that took place the previous week.