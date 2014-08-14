Fairview Unveils Attenuators

ALLEN, TEXAS—Fairview Microwave, Inc. announced the release of their new family of 25, 50 and 100 W attenuators with operating frequencies up to 18 GHz depending on the configuration.



There are 236 new part numbers in this attenuator release. Attenuation options include 3, 6, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 dB models for most connector styles. These attenuators can be ordered with in-series connector configurations including SMA, TNC, Type-N and 7/16 DIN and come in each gender interface including male-male, male-female and female-female.



Fairview’s new RF attenuators have average power ratings of 25, 50 or 100 W and a peak power rating of 500 W. The 25 W versions are bi-directional, while the 50 and 100 W models are directional. These attenuators are constructed with black anodized aluminum heat-sink bodies and are designed with large cooling fins which aid in heat dissipation at high temperatures. Common applications for these fixed attenuators include power limiting, impedance matching and signal leveling inside RF test systems.

