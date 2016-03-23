Fairview Microwave Debuts Programmable Attenuators

ALLEN, TEXAS—Fairview Microwave announced the release of their new digitally controlled programmable attenuators with performance up to 40 GHz and up to 60 dB attenuation range with 0.03 dB minimum step size. These programmable attenuators are commonly used in electronic warfare, military and space communication systems, radar and test and measurement applications.



Fairview’s digitally controlled attenuators perform the function of adjusting the amplitude of signal levels in RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave systems. The designs utilize PIN diode semiconductor technology that generates “extremely fast switching performance between attenuation states over wide frequency bands,” Fairview said. The company said this performance is widely used in transceiver RF and IF sections and in equipment applications such as signal generators to adjust the output level of test signals.



The programmable attenuators from Fairview Microwave have integrated TTL driver logic control bit circuitry that ranges from 5 to 10 binary bits depending on the model. Fairview said that this number of bits benefits in very precise and linear digital control of attenuation step sizes that can be as low as 0.03 dB to 1 dB maximum over the entire attenuation range. The command control interface is via a 15 pin female Micro-D socket or USB connector. The circuits are enclosed in environmentally sealed metal packages with epoxy paint finish with either stainless steel SMA or 2.92mm connectors. Guaranteed operating performance covers a temperature range of -50°C to +85°C.



& Fairview’s new digitally controlled programmable attenuators are in-stock and available to ship today.