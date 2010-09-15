Eyeheight introduces HD Voiceover audio combiner
At IBC2010, Eyeheight showed its new HD Voiceover audio combiner, which allows AES audio sources such as voice or audio effects to be mixed with an existing HD-SDI embedded audio stream. Designed for use in broadcast studios, post-production facilities or playout centers, HD Voiceover can be controlled via automation, Eyeheight's FP-9 panel or via GPI.
Eyeheight’s HD Voiceover features input channel manipulation, programmable automatic voice-over transitions and EDH reinsertion. The mixer is fully transparent to all other embedded signals.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox