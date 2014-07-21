Eyeheight Announces BroadcastSafe Version 1.5 Compliance Plug-ins

LONDON—Eyeheight announced an expansion to the capabilities of its BroadcastSafe compliance plug-ins for Avid Media Composer and Adobe’s Premiere Pro post-production software.



Version 1.5 BroadcastSafeMC for Media Composer and BroadcastSafePP for Premiere Pro both incorporate a new Broadcast Evaluate display indicating which parts of a video image require adjustment in order to be fully broadcast compliant.



Non-compliant areas of content are displayed in a user-definable color with the option of manual or automatic correction. Previously, this was an auto-only function. BroadcastEvaluate supports all common compliance standards. Users can alternatively define their own compliance standard as an XML file.



Also new for BroadcastSafeMC and BroadcastSafePP is BroadcastSafeArea. This allows a range of safe-area markers to be superimposed over the video monitor display. BroadcastSafeArea supports a multitude of standards including SMPTE, EBU and DPP, in 525/625 standard-definition, 720/1080 high-definition and 2K line formats. Also included is a center marker plus a measurement utility to ensure minimum text height conformance in commercials. Any marker color can be assigned by the operator.



Eyeheight says its BroadcastSafe is a complete plug-in legalizer, safe-area generator and graphic measurement toolset. It allows users to verify and conform content prior to submission to any file-based quality control system. BroadcastSafe can perform composite, RGB, RGB-plus-Y and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalizing, all with user-adjustable soft clipping at high and low thresholds. Precise chroma-space conversion and accurate limiting ensure compliance while keeping the full gamut available for creative use, Eyeheight said. Editors can select from presets, or work in custom mode which gives access to 15 configurable parameters.



BroadcastSafe Version 1.5 will be introduced at IBC2014, Amsterdam, Sept. 12-16.