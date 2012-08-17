Extron Unveils ‘Retractor XL’ Extended Length Cable Retraction System

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Extron Electronics introduced its Retractor XL Extended Length Cable Retraction System for Cable Cubby Enclosures. The Retractor XL provides for cable extension up to five feet and is available in versions to support most audiovisual and data signal types, including video graphics array, network PC audio, universal serial bus, DisplayPort or high-definition multimedia interface, Extron says.



The Extron Retractor Series, introduced in 2009, is also available for applications where cable extension of three feet is appropriate, according to the firm. The Retractor XL is engineered with a dual-pulley mechanism controlled by a constant-tension spring. Each Retractor XL module includes a pre-loaded, continuous 12-foot cable for a single type, ensuring consistent. A four-foot pigtail is provided on the input side of the Retractor module for ease of installation and connection to under-table electronics, floor boxes or an Extron AVTrac floor mounted raceway system.