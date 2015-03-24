Exterity to Unveil ‘Beyond the LAN’ Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Exterity will launch its new “Beyond the LAN” product line at the 2015 NAB Show. These products enable companies to integrate “Bring Your Own Device” (BYOD) capabilities within their existing enterprise IP network and video solutions.

The growing, mobile, BYOD market encompasses remote staff, visitors and guests that want to use their personal tablets and smartphones in the workplace. As a result, companies are looking to expand the reach of their video communications beyond their internal IP network to foster greater collaboration and productivity.

Exterity’s “Beyond the LAN” solution facilitates the distribution of high-quality video content to a wider range of screens. It supports a wide range of networks, including the corporate wired LAN, WiFi, WAN and the Internet, and streams originating from all types of sources, such as cable, DTT, IP, satellite and more.

The new products include the AvediaStream Origin Server, which provides a gateway between multicast IPTV distribution and OTT streaming protocols. These servers enable content delivery to Internet-connected devices, like mobile phones, as well as Smart TVs and corporate thin-client systems. Exterity will also demonstrate two other “Beyond the LAN” products, including AvediaStream transcoders and new Artio middleware platform.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Exterity will exhibit in Booth SU6825. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.