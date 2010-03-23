EVS to introduce new servers

EVS will unveil new servers and a new playout mode as well as demonstrate how its instant tapeless technology can help broadcasters and content producers streamline their production workflows at the NAB Show.

The new EVS production and live storage server, XT[2]+, offers enhanced live production capabilities and scalable storage capacities with up to 20TB of storage capacity per server for all live broadcast productions. The new SD/HD server is available in six-, four- or two-channel configurations with new SAS disk controllers, new external storage arrays and dual networking capabilities.

The company’s new edit-while-playing out mode for its IPEdit is a timeline editor offering on-air fixing and on-the fly editing features optimized for multiple time zones and fast program editing. The new mode allows highlights to be played out while they are still being edited.

The new EVS XTnano is a four-channel HD/SD slow-motion replay server designed for live sports productions requiring simple workflows.

See EVS at NAB Show Booth C9508.