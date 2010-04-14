EVS production servers integrate with Omneon MediaGrid

EVS continues to expand its workflow capabilities for live HD productions with the new integration between its production servers, XT[2]+ and XS, and Omneon's MediaGrid content storage system. This allows EVS servers to exchange content with the MediaGrid active storage system for access to high volumes of HD media in live and near-live broadcast productions.

EVS operators can capture and manipulate the video content from the Omneon MediaGrid storage system for production and playout on the EVS server. XTAccess, EVS' gateway software and watch folder solution, is used to automatically send the appropriate files to MediaGrid for post-production direct access. Once files are transferred from EVS to MediaGrid, they are available for direct editing by Avid, Apple, or Adobe editors. Once the editing is complete, XTAccess transfers clips back to the EVS server for playout or to other tools for publishing to other outlets.