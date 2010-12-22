EVS increases presence in U.S. stadiums

With more productions going tapeless, EVS had a good year. Several stadiums in the United States have expanded their use of EVS technology, while others have upgraded their existing systems.

Products deployed include the four- and six-channel HD LSM XT[2]+ and the EVS IPDirector.

The growing list of teams and venues that have added or upgraded EVS equipment in their stadiums this year includes the Los Angeles Angels, Angels Stadium; Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium; Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park; Philadelphia Union, Chester Stadium; Houston Astros, Minute Maid Park; Jacksonville Jaguars, Everbank Field; KC Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium; Milwaukee Brewers, Miller Park; New York Giants/Jets, New Meadowlands Stadium; Pittsburgh Penguins, Consol Energy Center; Portland Trailblazers, Rose Garden Center; New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Arena; Los Angeles Lakers, Staples Center; Tampa Bay Rays, Tropicana Field; the University of Kansas; and the Washington Redskins, FedExField.

EVS provides sports production solutions for live, slow-motion replays, instant editing, live clipping and graphics overlays. The design of EVS servers allows for simple upgrades seamless integration with third-party systems.