EVS and Harmonic Team on XStore Storage System

LIÈGE, BELGIUM & SAN JOSE, CALIF.—EVS and Harmonic have struck an OEM partnership that will see EVS adopt the Harmonic MediaGrid system as part of its XStore nearline storage platform. The XStore was designed for use in studios, broadcast centers and major broadcasting facilities.

With the help of the MediaGrid system, EVS has unified its three XStore products into a single, flexible storage platform. It features a fully-redundant technical architecture and comes in various form factors, starting at 6RU with metadata servers and 28TB of capacity, with the capability of scaling up to 500TB. The system can support ingest, playout, archive, edit-in-place, transcoding and OTT adaptive bitrate streaming.

The XStore already has a number of installations lined up, including major global sporting events taking place in 2018, according to EVS and Harmonic. The companies are expected to showcase the new storage unit at IBC 2017.

The XStore is available immediately.