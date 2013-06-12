Espial, Cisco demonstrate multiscreen app at The Cable Show 2013

At The Cable Show 2013, which closed June 12 in Washington D.C., Espial and Cisco are demonstrating Espial's advanced multiscreen companion app integrated with Cisco's Videoscape 9800 Series Multiscreen Gateway.

Shown on an Apple iPad tablet, the demonstration highlights an advanced set of multiscreen use cases, including metadata sharing, channel changing, tuner streaming and DVR streaming.

Leveraging Espial's multiscreen companion app on Cisco gateway devices, set-top boxes (STBs) allows consumers to extend the capabilities of their device significantly with second-screen functionality including a customized user interface and extended metadata. The app allows MSOs to generate additional revenue opportunities through the sale of application downloads and in-app advertising, as well as increase customer loyalty.

Espial's multiscreen companion app enables a smartphone or tablet device to act as a second-screen companion for Espial-enabled home devices, increasing the capabilities of today's TVs and STBs beyond the living room.

See Espial at The Cable Show 2013 booth 1819.