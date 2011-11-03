Ericsson unveils RX8000 Series broadcast decoder

Ericsson has introduced the Ericsson RX8000 Series, a complete range of video decoders for the professional broadcast market.

Whether it is distribution of content to large cable and broadcast networks or the contribution of footage from major events, the Ericsson RX8000 receiver range has the capability to handle every video standard up to and including MPEG-4 4:2:2, HD, 10-bit.

From the most basic SD system to state-of-the-art HD services, the receivers provide a unique level of features and flexibility allowing direct connection to almost any type of delivery network.