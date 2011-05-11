Envivio introduces Halo Network Media Processor at NAB Show

Envivio introduced the new Halo Network Media Processor (NMP) complement to its 4Caster C4-based multiscreen TV headends.

Installed at the edge of the core video delivery network, Halo NMPs provide protected video that is formatted for further distribution to smartphones, tablets, connected TVs and PCs.

Halo network media processors are versatile systems for packaging, encrypting and distributing video streams for consumer devices. In conjunction with Envivio 4Caster C4 multiprofile video encoders and the Envivio Genesis universal mezzanine format, Halo NMPs create a video headend and content packaging solution designed from the ground up for multiscreen TV services.

With its converged 4Caster C4 headend, universal Genesis format and Halo NMP processing at the edge, Envivio is changing the economics and limitations of multiscreen operations.