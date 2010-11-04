Envivio introduces Genesis architecture

Envivio unveiled its new Envivio Genesis architecture for video headends and content delivery networks (CDN) at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo last month.

The new solution relies on two components: the Envivio multiscreen headend for audio/video processing and compression, and the Envivio Network Media Processors (NMP), which package, encrypt and distribute inside the CDN.

The encoded media is delivered from the headend to the NMPs in the intermediate Envivio Genesis mezzanine format, enabling operators to use a single headend to handle all of their processing requirements, regardless of the number and type of target devices and networks.