Envivio collaborates with Akamai as part of digital media partner

Envivio today announced its membership in Akamai’s NetAlliance Partner Program, which was recently expanded to cover the Akamai Digital Media ecosystem.

Envivio’s software-based 4Caster appliances perform a variety of functions, including encoding, transcoding, packaging, encryption and publishing, that enable digital content providers to implement a converged headend for delivery of video to any screen, anytime, anywhere via Akamai’s cloud platform.

Envivio’s membership in Akamai’s NetAlliance Partner Program and close collaboration with Akamai means that digital media companies can benefit from optimized workflows and tools, ultimately providing their users with high-quality video services and high reliability. Envivio encoders are fully certified and compliant with the Akamai HD Network for HTTP streaming formats, including Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Adobe Flash HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS).