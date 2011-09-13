Entone, Anevia enable Hybrid TV, OTT services

Entone and Anevia have announced the integration of Anevia’s ViaMotion OTT (over-the-top) solutions with Entone's Hybrid TV devices and media hubs.



Anevia offers a range of IP video streaming solutions for live and VOD content over managed IP networks as well as the Internet. Entone's Hybrid TV devices and media hubs enable operators to deliver a TV service that blends traditional linear TV programming with cloud-based media and applications from a single device, a consistent user interface and a unified service offering. The integrated Anevia-Entone solution enables service operators to accelerate their time to market, while also offering subscribers more compelling next-generation TV services.



