Ensemble Designs BrightEye 72 enables consumer monitors to be used on-set

Ensemble Designs showcased its new converter that allows broadcasters to use off-the shelf monitors for high-end broadcast applications at the 2010 NAB Show.

The BrightEye 72 converts a 3Gb/s-, HD- or SD-SDI video signal to an HDMI signal that can be fed into most consumer monitors. The new BrightEye converter provides color correction and caption decoding, both of which are required in high-end video facilities.

BrightEye 72, which enables broadcasters to verify 608 or 708 closed-captioning content, supports display of time code burn-in and AFD presence. Embedded audio can be verified with the on-screen audio meters. All 16 channels are represented on-screen.

The built-in color corrector can be used in studio application where on-set monitors are used.