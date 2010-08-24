ENPS Tablet Story Viewer scraps paper

The Associated Press introduced July 29 the new Tablet Story Viewer (TSV), which allows anchors and field reporters to read and review stories directly on an ENPS-enabled Apple iPad.

The TSV eliminates the need to print and distribute paper copies of stories for studio use. The viewer also lets field reporters hold their story and the full context of the show in their hand during an outside broadcast.



In live breaking news situations, anchors can quickly refresh the iPad client and immediately see the latest story updates.



The TSV also automatically stores a full copy of the running order and its stories, providing the comfort of a paper script that anchors and reporters can still hold in their hands.



The TSV integrates seamlessly with the ENPS mobile client, giving field staff the additional ability to work with assignments, contacts, search and messaging.

