ENCO To Introduce DoCaption EN848 Closed Caption Encoder at NAB Show NY

NOVI, Mich.—ENCO will debut its first closed-caption encoder during the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.

The homegrown DoCaption EN848 is now shipping and available separately or as part of ENCO’s enCaption system, giving customers an immediate on-prem or cloud option for fast, automated conversion and delivery of captions and translations, the company said.

The availability of the EN848 allows broadcasters to deploy the system over their IP network, with connectivity to enCaption for cloud-based captioning services such as those offered by ENCO partner VITAC.

The EN848’s dual connectivity options also allow broadcasters to deploy redundant captioning workflows with immediate failover from cloud to on-prem if the network temporarily goes dark.

The solution’s core function is to reliably insert closed captions from any downstream source in compliance with global captioning standards. The EN848 positions ENCO upstream with a truly native solution and pairs the speed and accuracy of enCaption’s automatic conversion with a reliable 1RU solution that maintains broadcasters’ compliance as captions go live to air, it said.

The EN848 conforms to a broad range of closed-captioning specifications, including the encoding and insertion of CEA-608/CEA-708 and Teletext/OP47 ancillary data for standardized and legacy communication protocols, ENCO said.

“While compliance and reliability remain the core function of the closed caption encoder, the EN848 was developed with bigger aspirations in mind,” ENCO President Ken Frommert said.” The EN848 was purpose-built to natively pair with enCaption, removing the need for a third-party device and offer broadcasters a single source of support.”.

