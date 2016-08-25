ENCO Launches Next-Gen Closed Captioning System

SOUTHFIELD, MICH.—Based off of its enCaption3 system for live speech-to-text conversion, ENCO has announced that it has delivered a new automated closed captioning system that works with pre-recorded content, the enCaption3R2. New features for the next-gen system include an updated speech engine and a file-based ingest workflow.

The enCaption3R2’s speech engine is based on deep neural network acoustic modeling for greater accuracy, including enhanced representation of voice and punctuation for the hearing impaired. The system’s file-based ingest workflow is used to automate the process of preparing content for captioning.

Additional features of the latest enCaption system include greater spelling accuracy with direct verification with news rundowns; is speaker-independent; and has the ability to place content online.

ENCO will demonstrate this new product at the upcoming IBC 2016 show in Amsterdam at their stand, 8.A59.