Emotion Systems Shows eFF Audio Loudness Solution at 2012 NAB Show

Emotion eFF Audio Loudness Software Solution

At the 2012 NAB Show, Emotion Systems will show its eFF (Emotion File Finish) software solution that automatically analyzes and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media.



To ensure compliance with the latest international standards, eFF efficiently analyzes file-based media by utilizing accurate modeling of VU and PPM meters and loudness detection parameters (ATSC A/85, EBU-R128, and ITU-R BS.1770). It operates faster than real time and provides content creators with a graphical display that enables them to quickly assess any audio issue with confidence.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Emotion Systems will be at booth N3719-3.

