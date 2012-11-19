Trending

EMC Isilon releases OneFS 7.0

Next-generation EMC Isilon scale-out NAS is now available with the release of OneFS 7.0 Operating System.

New capabilities include:

  • Accelerated Performance: The NAS now delivers over 100GB/s of aggregate concurrent throughput Dramatically improved caching that reduces average latency by 50 percent

  • Enhanced Data Protection: Near-immediate recovery of snapshot data Simpler, faster disaster recovery
  • Robust Security Options: Enhanced WORM data protection for regulatory compliance Role-based administration for separate storage and file system access Authentication Zones to create secure pools of storage for specific users or departments
  • Increased Interoperability: Enhanced integration with VMware A new Platform API