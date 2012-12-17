Elgato EyeTV Mobile and Dyle Mobile TV bring live television to iPads and iPhones

Elgato and Dyle mobile TV, a live broadcast service from the Mobile Content Venture (MCV), recently announced the immediate availability of the EyeTV Mobile accessory, a Dyle mobile TV-compatible TV tuner for iOS devices that will turn iPad, iPod Touch and iPhone devices into portable TVs. The accessory connects to iOS devices directly via the dock connector to bring live TV to consumers. The ultra-compact ATSC Mobile tuner receives mobile TV signals from a miniature antenna for use on-the-go, or a rod antenna, which provides broader range at home or in the office.

Consumers can access live TV with the free EyeTV Mobile app, which provides a full range of TV viewing features including pause/ resume capabilities and access to detailed program guide (EPG) information.

The EyeTV Mobile accessory connects to a consumer’s iOS dock connector and enables consumers to enjoy live news, sports and entertainment programming from participating stations, such as local FOX and NBC TV stations (differs by market). The tuner receives the television signal from an antenna so it does not require an internet connection or use up any mobile data.

Working with the free EyeTV Mobile App, the tuner also allows viewers to enjoy a full range of TV viewing features on their iPad, iPod Touch or iPhones, displaying live broadcast TV from participating Dyle stations. In addition to live broadcast TV from Dyle partner stations, users can access any other stations that may be broadcasting to mobile in a specific market. Dyle TV is available from more than 90 stations in 35 markets, reaching approximately 55 percent of the U.S. population.