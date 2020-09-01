Elements Launches Satellite Remote Editing Software

DUSSELDORF, Germany—Elements has announced a remote access editing software designed for media artists, Elements Satellite.

Elements Satellite merges technology from remote gaming company Parsec with low-latency demanding media workflows. The platform is meant to eliminate unstable playback and low framerate. It also enables editing of 4K 60 fps video from anywhere with high video quality and in-sync audio.

The system also works with the Elements Client app. This app can manage and initiate encrypted connections on both Windows and macOS operating systems. All access permissions are available centrally, including two-factor authentication and full end-to-end encryption with the Elements-based connection broker.