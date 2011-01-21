EEG introduces CCPlay FilePro

EEG has introduced CCPlay FilePro, a highly efficient software closed-captioning tool for MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM video file formats, for use in post production.

CCPlay FilePro makes EEG’s CC expertise available to file-based workflow environments. The product extends the functionality of EEG’s CCPlay software suite, which was previously available only on the HD485 HD/SD closed-captioning encoder.

Capable of performing MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM caption encoding at rates of 10x real time or more, CCPlay FilePro delivers closed-captioning efficiency, accuracy, reliability and intuitive operation to Windows workstations.

The CCPlay FilePro features a simple interface for scheduling and queuing any number of encoding jobs. It accepts all common closed-captioning and subtitling file formats, including ECF, SCC, Timed Text, CAP and others.