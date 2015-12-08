EEG Integrates iCap with Imagine Communications VersioCloud

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—EEG’s iCap real-time captioning system is now available within Imagine Communications’ VersioCloud platform, the two companies recently announced. Integrating EEG’s IP captioning system with the IP-enabled playout in the cloud platform from Imagine provides broadcasters with a new tool for channel playout in the cloud.

To access this collaboration, broadcasters who use the VersioCloud system can purchase an iCap account from EEG to gain instant access to iCap-ready professional captioners. This allows media creators to accompany content played via the cloud with broadcast-grade captioning.

EEG is a provider of closed-captioning systems based in Farmingdale, N.Y. Imagine Communications is a provider of video infrastructure, advertising systems and workflow management systems and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.