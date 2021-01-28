EditShare Taps HPE ProLiant Servers for Media Production Solutions

BOSTON—EditShare has announced a new partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) that will see the HPE ProLiant servers extend the security, performance and versatility of EditShare hardware, per a press release.

This OEM collaboration will provide EditShare customers with reliable, integrated systems built on HPE ProLiant servers to meet growing demands, said Phillip Curtone, vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM, and major accounts, HPE.

“As video production becomes a more integral component of every company’s business, it’s important to offer an enterprise level storage and asset management solution that meets these needs,” said Marci Maddox, IDC research director, digital experience strategies. “EditShare’s alignment with HPE meets these requirements.”