EBD Taps TVU for Mobile Live Video Uplink

AMSTERDAM—European Broadcast Development, a service company for the Italian media and broadcast industry, has announced it is going with TVU to supply and replace current live mobile video content equipment. EBD will now employ TVU’s TVU One, TVUPack and TVU MLink.

TVUPack

TVU One is a compact mobile IP newsgathering transmitter based off of the TVUPack backpack transmitter. The TVUPack enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD video over multiple cellular, satellite, microwave, Wi-Fi, WiMax and BGAN connections. The TVU MLink is a one RU unit that brings cellular 3G/4G LTE transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave vehicles and trucks. All three products feature TVU’s Inverse StatMux Plus.

TVU is a provider of IP-based live video technology based in Mountain View, Calif.