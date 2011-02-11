Earthworks releases SR40V vocal microphone

Earthworks has introduced the SR40V, a handheld, HD vocal microphone. Featuring a 9mm back-electret, condenser-type transducer with a diaphragm measuring just 5W thick, the new Earthworks SR40V provides an extremely fast and accurate transient response. The SR40V employs a hypercardioid polar pattern for natural on- and off-axis performance. With a frequency range spanning from 80Hz to 40kHz, the SR40V has a natural clarity of sound with greater presence and depth than is customarily associated with vocal microphones.

With a self-noise rating of just 22dB SPL (“A” weighted), a sensitivity rating of 10mV/Pa (-40dBV/Pa) and a peak acoustic output rating of 145dB SPL, the new SR40V combines extremely low handling noise with robust performance and output capability that enables vocal performers to have a natural-sounding, up-front presence.

Each SR40V microphone is handmade in the United States and features a stainless-steel body. It is expected to be available by the end of March. Pricing has not yet been published.