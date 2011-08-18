DVB to Unveil ‘T2 Lite’ Chip Technology at IBC 2011
AMSTERDAM: Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) will be unveiling their latest breakthrough in DTT chip technology, the DVB-T2 Lite, at IBC 2011.
A new subset of DVB-T2, T2 Lite is a universal paring down of chip parameters to the bare requirements for mobile/portable reception, creating smaller, less expensive and more efficient design.
T2 Lite can reportedly be combined with existing DVB-T2 spec transmissions. DVB’s booth at IBC will feature one RF channel using a high data rate channel arranged for rooftop reception alongside a low data rate channel set up for mobile reception.
Additional demonstrations will include a TV with an integrated DVB-C2 tuner running VOD service as well as receiving a DVB-C2 broadcast, and a DVB-GEM based hybrid broadband platform running broadcast reception parallel to video over the open Internet.
DVB will be at stand 1.D81.
