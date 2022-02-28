DPA to Highlight New Headset Microphones at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—DPA Microphones’ 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones will make their trade show debut at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 23-27.

Based on the design of the company’s 6066 Subminiature Headsets, the new microphones feature DPA’s popular 5mm round microphone capsule. These latest offerings provide the security, durability and flexibility necessary for use in broadcast, theatre, worship and corporate conferencing, among other applications, the company said.

DPA_4097-CORE-Micro-Shotgun-Interview-Kit - (Image credit: DPA Microphones)

With the purposeful design of the boom and locking system, design and adjustable height and boom length, the 4466 and 4488 headsets are one-size-fits-all to accommodate all head types. This is even true for the directional option, for which the correct placement is so important. A unique, three-point gripping system (above, below and behind the ear) ensures a greater level of security, while the flexible ear hooks provide continued comfort during extended use.

The design comes at the request of customers looking for DPA to deliver its latest small form-factor headsets with the highly regarded 5mm mic capsules. With the 4466 and 4488, users now have access to a wide array of solutions to meet an even greater variety of needs while also maintaining the typical clear and transparent DPA sound, which produces high speech intelligibility.

The headsets also share the same interchangeable cable and boom options as the 6066 Subminiature Headsets. This includes the 90-degree cable management at the neck. The headset frame, boom and capsule have a non-reflective surface for unobtrusiveness and ease-of-use for camera crews. With a high-quality, professional look, the 4466 and 4488 are available in black, brown and beige options.

DPA will be in Booth C8609. For more information on the NAB Show, visit nabshow.com.