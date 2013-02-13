DPA Microphones to Introduce d:facto II Vocal Mic at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, DPA Microphones will introduce the d:facto II vocal microphone, ideally-suited to live music broadcasting, sound reinforcement and recording. It offers natural sound with high separation and extreme SPL handling.



In addition to its new wired DPA handle, the d:facto II also provides an advanced adapter system that allows for seamless integration with many professional wireless systems. As with all DPA mics, the d:facto II provides superior gain before feedback, accommodates extreme sound levels, and has a built-in three-stage pop protection grid to remove unwanted noise.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. DPA Microphones will be at booth C3036.



