DPA Microphones to Introduce d:facto II Vocal Mic at the 2013 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, DPA Microphones will introduce the d:facto II vocal microphone, ideally-suited to live music broadcasting, sound reinforcement and recording. It offers natural sound with high separation and extreme SPL handling.
In addition to its new wired DPA handle, the d:facto II also provides an advanced adapter system that allows for seamless integration with many professional wireless systems. As with all DPA mics, the d:facto II provides superior gain before feedback, accommodates extreme sound levels, and has a built-in three-stage pop protection grid to remove unwanted noise.
The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. DPA Microphones will be at booth C3036.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox