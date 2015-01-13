DP Timur Civan Relies on Fujinon Cabrio

WAYNE, N.J.— Timur Civan is a director of photography and principal of Tstop Cinema, which focuses on high-end commercial and feature film work, ranging from fashion and technology projects, to cooking, and Sesame Street promos. Civan uses the Fujinon PL 19-90mm Cabrio lens (ZK4.7x19.) Most recently, he used it to shoot a commercial for FILA sneakers and commercials for the Home Shopping Network.



When Fujifilm Optical Devices introduced the Cabrio 19-90 T2.9 lens in 2012, Timur was one of its first customers. “I’d just sold my previous lens because it was expensive and was not renting well, and was in the market for a new one.”



Said to offer the longest focal range available in a lightweight zoom, the Fujinon 19-90 Cabrio weighs in at 2.85kg, including its servo motors. The detachable servo drive unit makes the lens suitable for use as a standard PL or ENG-style lens. For a recent HSN fall fashion commercial, Timur relied on the Fujinon 19-90 lens mounted on a Red Epic Dragon for the nearly 15 hours of footage he shot.



On another recent shoot, this time a nighttime production for FILA’s TMNT Crossover Shoe, Timur again shot with the Cabrio-equipped Epic. He said it covers the 6K on the Epicfor full sharpness at the edges.

