DNF Controls to Introduce Tally Manager, AIB at NAB

AnyWhere Interface Box

DNF Controls will showcase several new products at NAB, including the Tally Manager, AnyWhere Interface Box, AnyWhere Interface Switch and USP-S24 and USP-S48.



The Tally Manager is a flexible, modular tally control system that monitors video signal usage from source to on-air, and drives monitor wall tallies and UMDs, camera tallies, on-air lights and device-in-use indicators. The Tally Manager is built on DNF Controls’ field-proven Flex Control Network components; and provides a scalable, real-time tally solution.



DNF Controls will also show the AnyWhere Interface Box, which is a compact, single-box “missing link” solution for control, monitoring and interfacing. The company will also display the AnyWhere Interface Switch, which is the “missing link” user interface, equipped with one to four tactile pushbuttons (each with a built-in LCD display), that provides an off-the-shelf custom solution that can be configured for specific applications.



Also new at NAB, the USP-S24 and USP-S48 are multipurpose, configurable 24- and 48-pushbutton switch panels for Windows-based software applications. The USP provides a single button, tactile user interface to critical, commonly used functions.



DNF Controls will be at Booth N2115.



