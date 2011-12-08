DNF Controls announces new production control application for live TV production

DNF Controls (www.dnfcontrols.com) has announced the Production Control Application for broadcasters. Built on the Flex Control Network, DNF's modular platform of professional IP-based machine controllers, it is designed to solve a wide variety of operational control problems.

The Production Control System is a combination of Flex Control equipment that provides fast, simple and reliable control over video and graphic playout devices for live and live-to-tape programming, including national and local news, sports, lifestyle and talk shows.

The application is a complete, semi-automated system that works with existing control room equipment to simplify production control, expand production capabilities, enhance production look and branding and minimize production errors. Broadcasters can control up to 24 channels of VTRs, DDRs, video servers and graphic devices for on-air and on-set playout from control panels and their production switcher.

Because the application can automatically control multiple machines synchronously with a single button, the technical director is free to concentrate on the production rather than the technology. Additionally, it streamlines preproduction setup and last-minute on-air changes for late-breaking and unscripted events.

It consists of dual DC20 device controllers that control up to four devices each, along with two types of control panels — a CP20 event-based, cue-marking, VTR-style control panel and a ST420 shotbox for instantaneous access to trigger complex events. By adding device controllers, the application expands to control up to 24 channels.