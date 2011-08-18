DMI adds Omneon MediaGrid active storage

Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), the official public broadcaster for Dubai and a major satellite TV broadcaster in the Middle East, is installing an Omneon MediaGrid active storage system to serve as central storage, Harmonic announced last week.

The Omneon MediaGrid system, supplied by local dealer and integrator Tevido, will not only provide fast, convenient access to media, but also allow DMI to take a significant step toward implementing fully file-based workflows.

DMI broadcasts three general Arabic and foreign entertainment channels and three sports channels. Within the company's broadcast operations, all content to be transmitted on-air will be ingested and stored on the Omneon MediaGrid before being moved to the transmission servers and stored in the archive library. The central storage system will provide DMI staff with fast access to archive content for rebroadcast or repurposing.

See Harmonic at IBC2011 Stand 1.B20.