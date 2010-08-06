DK-Technologies to launch new metering products at IBC2010

Denmark-based DK-Technologies is using IBC2010 (Stand 8.E60) to introduce a number of new innovations to its range of audio and video metering and monitoring products. Especially noteworthy are the PT0700R client panel and PT0740M audio waveform monitor.

New to the European market is the PT0700R client panel, a remote unit for the PT0760M HD/SD multichannel video waveform monitor. This product is designed for broadcast engineers who want remote access to the PT0760M (and entry-level PT0710M). With the client panel in place, an engineer in one location can see exactly the same audio and video display as the engineer in the master control room and can access all the facilities of the PT0760M without interrupting its use at the master location.

The PT0700R client panel offers the same high-quality display as the PT0760M and has a set of soft keys that replicate those on the main unit. Both the PT0760M and PT0700R displays can be independently controlled, allowing for either identical or individual display of video and/or audio signals at both locations. It is also possible to remotely control the unit from a standard PC via the Ethernet port.

Also new from DK Technologies is the PT0740M, an audio-only version of the versatile PT0760M waveform monitor. Aimed at engineers who don’t need video measurement, this tool offers de-embedding from a single HD/SD SDi input and full StarFish surround-sound metering. It is complemented by the new PT0730M, which offers all the audio functions of its big brother but without the video input. These meters all benefit from the full range of PT0760 options, providing analog and digital inputs and outputs, audio delay and Dolby decoding.

All DK PTO700 waveform monitors can now be equipped with the company’s Loudness software, which is based on ITU algorithms. DK has also introduced a new software upgrade that simplifies the issue of audio loudness even further by enabling audio engineers to see both peak and loudness metering at the same time, as well as providing dual loudness measurement (integrated and instant) while displaying the loudness in graphical form. The PT0700 series also provides comprehensive logging, so reports can be easily produced to accompany the finished product.