DJI Releases Drone Designed for Beginners

SHENZHEN, CHINA – DJI is helping everyone take to the skies as the aerial robotics developer has released the DJI Phantom 3 Standard, an aerial video and photography drone that is designed specifically for first-time pilots.

Phantom 3 Standard

Based off the Phantom 3 Professional and Phantom 3 Advanced UAVs, the Phantom 3 Standard features a newly designed and integrated camera that records up to 2.7K HD video at 30fps with a 94 degree distortion free lens. The camera also shoots still images at 12 megapixels in both DNG Raw and JPG formats. The Phantom 3 Standard is connected to Wi-Fi to provide near real-time HD footage for the pilots. The drone comes with an updated remote control and DJI Go app.

The Standard includes GPS-based stabilization and flight times of up to 25 minutes. It is also compatible with Intelligent Flight features like Follow Me, which allows the drone to follow the user based on their orientation; Waypoint Navigation, allowing the user to set a multi-point path the Phantom 3 will automatically follow; and Point of Interest, which allows users to select an object that the Phantom 3 will fly around and keep framed in the center. All these features will be available through a firmware upgrade in the coming weeks.

The DJI Phantom 3 Standard is currently available at a retail price of $799.