DJI Debuts Racing Edition Goggles for Drone Users

SHENZHEN, CHINA—DJI has a new accessory for drone enthusiasts with a new version of its DJI Goggles. The new DJI Goggles Racing Edition come complete with a new design and new features to provide an enhanced user experience, per DJI’s press release.

One of the key additions to the new goggles is a newly developed external OcuSync Air Unit and camera module that can be installed or mounted on any drone or aircraft to provide DJI Goggle RE operators with a real-time first-person-view. DJI reports that when paired with the OcuSync Air, DJI Goggles RE can display videos through 2.4 or 5.8 GHz digital video transmission with latency as low as 50 ms and a maximum control range of up to 7 km.

OcuSync Air also includes 1280x960 HD transmission, automatic Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum for unobstructed transmission and access to as many as 12 selectable transmission channels, and three compatible, interchangeable antennas: pagoda, cylindrical and dipole. Two pairs of DJI Goggles RE or an extra Mavic Pro controller can be connected to the module.

The DJI OcuSync Camera is an external camera module that is compatible with DJI Goggles RE. It has a 1/3-inch image sensor, a global shutter and a low-distortion lens to deliver a wide image with a 148-degree field of view.

Through the DJI Goggle RE, users have access to flight setting adjustments, gimbal control and flight data. A separate signal reception module is not needed and users can connect a third-party controller to the goggles for control of racing drones. The screen of the goggles has transmission resolution, battery level and signal quality visible.

Additional feature for the DJI Goggles RE include a Head Tracking Gimbal mode, which allows the camera to be controlled by turning the head; there is also an SMA port for analog transmission.

DJI will begin shipping the DJI Goggles RE at the end of November for $549. The DJI Goggles RE combo, which includes the goggles, one DJI OcuSync Air system and one DJI Goggles Carry More backpack, is priced at $859.