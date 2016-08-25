DJI Adds Osmo+ Camera to Stock

LOS ANGELES—DJI has introduced the Osmo+, an integration of its Zenmuse X3 Zoom lens and its Osmo handheld camera stabilization system. The Osmo+ offers 7x zoom, with 3.5x optical and 2x digital lossless zoom available at 1080p, which gives the camera a 22mm-77mm focal range.

Key features for the Osmo+ include motion timelapse, advanced stabilization, and the ability to shoot 4K/30fps video and 1080p/100fps for slow motion video. It also has FlexiMac for sound capture and can capture 12 megapixel stills in Adobe DNG RAW.

Some of the camera’s additional features include compatibility with the DJI GO app, and an optional tripod, bike mount or extension rod.

DJI is offering the Osmo+ for $649.