Diversified Unveils ‘Global Ecosystem’ of Technology Managed Services

KENILWORTH, N.J.—Tech solutions provider Diversified has announced the launch of a “global ecosystem” of technology managed services aimed at meeting the changing requirements of the market as many organizations evolve their technology and business strategies.

"Investing in and expanding our managed, connected services and ‘as a Service’ offerings has been a key initiative for Diversified as the marketplace has already begun to realize the need for such higher-level services," said Diversified COO Johan Claassen.

The new suite of solutions include:

Adopt , which enables organizations to add to a dedicated technology specialist to their teams for simple break/fix and support. Specialists for content creation, broadcast/streaming and other tasks are also available.

Assurance , which provides expanded coverage for preventative maintenance, programming support and ticket tracking.

Pulse , a remote management and diagnostics service to help clients achieve predictable business outcomes, security, stability and longevity across their IoT landscape.

ReFresh, a Technology-as-a-Service offering, to enable an organization to generate profits without equipment ownership.

The new offering is backed by the company’s 24/7 Global Service Center and five regional network operation centers across the globe. "Our Global Services team is the cornerstone of this focus, staying one step ahead with an innovative approach and next-gen solutions for servicing tomorrow's technology," said Claassen.

Diversified’s Global Services deliver proactive and intentional service measures to maximize the end user’s ROI and demonstrate the value of the next-gen technology solutions to key stakeholders, the company said.