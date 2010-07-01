Dish Mexico streamlines operations with Harris traffic and billing system

Satellite TV operator Dish Mexico has deployed the Harris Novar traffic and billing system to manage its sales and business operations in Mexico City. The Novar suite of products delivers a full set of tools that enable multichannel operators to schedule and insert ads, reconcile logs and invoice customers through a highly efficient, completely paperless operation.

The Novar solution has allowed Dish Mexico to respond more quickly to its clients’ needs. The solution includes integration with the Novar Program Plus Latin America programming service, which delivers prepackaged metadata including program titles, descriptions and commercial break formats on a regularly scheduled basis. By using this service, Dish Mexico saves hours by not having to recreate detailed programming information within Novar.

The Novar system was built to manage the day-to-day workflow of multichannel, multigeographic advertising sales and traffic and can scale from small (five) to large (6000-plus) channel counts. An open database structure delivers a flexible environment that enables clients to perform analysis and maintain database ownership.