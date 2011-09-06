DISH goes mobile with Tailgater antenna

Ever been in the parking lot of the big game, having a tailgate party and wanted to watch the big game inside the arena? Now you can with DISH Network's new mobile TV system called Tailgater. At first glance the box actually looks like a barbecue unit, but when you open it up you'll see a compact satellite dish that automatically rotates to lock into the best signal position. Hooking it up to an AC power source and your receiver box enables you to view DISH and Bell TV content. The best part is the box stays closed, so you never have to expose your antenna to the elements. The unit currently works with the Dish ViP 2111k HD receiver and you'll need a 110V power connection to make it all work.

Normal satellite rates do apply but DISH is offering something unique for this product. You can go month to month and activate and deactivate when you want (there is an additional monthly fee for this plan) so if you are using it for sports, you can connect when the season starts and then easily disconnect when the season is over. You could also just use it for a month, say if you were doing a cross-country trip in your RV and only needed it for a few weeks. The Tailgater has been specifically designed for those who love to live on the road, it's durable and portable (it weighs 10lbs) and it's been designed to withstand weather in case conditions suddenly arrive.