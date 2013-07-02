Digital TV Labs unveils DTT Freeview receiver test

Digital TV Labs has launched a service that enables Freeview receivers to be tested for susceptibility of interference from 4G LTE mobile services.

The new 4G services broadcasting in the 800MHz band can interfere with both Freeview DVB-T and Freeview DVB-T2 terrestrial reception in some areas. To prevent service disruption a special filter is required between the antenna and receiver of the households that are affected.

A series of tests have been specified in the latest UK D-Book specification to ensure a basic level of immunity on DVB terrestrial receivers, and Digital TV Labs is now able to provide manufacturers with a comprehensive 4G LTE test service.