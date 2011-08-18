Digital TV Labs ships ISDB-T receiver test suite

Digital TV Labs has developed and shipped a commercially available receiver test suite for digital terrestrial deployment of the ISDB-T standard, beginning with test services for South America.

The company’s new ISDB-T Evora iSuite can directly test against the Brazilian receiver specification, providing manufacturers with a fast and technologically secure route to market.

Digital TV Labs has analyzed spent ISDB-T broadcasts in 30 South American cities. The company then incorporated the specification and regional variations into the Evora test suite, thus ensuring receiver interoperability in real broadcast environments. With hundreds of RF captures collected from a wide variety of locations, and in addition to its Brazilian receiver conformance tests, Digital TV Labs is now able to offer comprehensive receiver RF test suites and testing services for Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

