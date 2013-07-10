Digital TV Labs launches official conformance service

Digital TV Labs has announced a conformance testing service for the new HbbTV logo program for hybrid devices.

As the first HbbTV registered test center, the company will provide a fast and efficient service to deliver the official HbbTV test report required by manufacturers to license the logo.

The new HbbTV logo program enables manufacturers to display compliance with the HbbTV specification and official test suite in return for an annual license fee. The program includes periodic market sample audits as well as a compliance system for suspected noncompliant devices. This is to ensure devices carrying the logo truly adhere to the standard.

Digital TV Labs can provide test reports in hours rather than days using the highly automated Ligada iSuite, the company’s widely adopted test harness for HbbTV and MPEG-DASH.