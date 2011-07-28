Digital Rapids to unveil Transcode Manager 2.0, StreamZ Live Broadcast

Digital Rapids will feature its complete solution portfolio at IBC2011, including the new Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0.

The next generation of the company’s enterprise-class, multiscreen media file transcoding software is built on the new Kayak application platform. It combines quality, intelligent automation and high performance for transforming high volumes of media between dozens of acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats.

New features include logic-driven process automation with rich metadata support, greater deployment flexibility and scalability beyond facilities into the cloud.

The company also will unveil its carrier-grade StreamZ Live Broadcast hybrid live encoder combining the company’s multiscreen output versatility and quality with robust features for the demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations.

See Digital Rapids at IBC2011 Stands 7.G41 and 13.293.