Digital Rapids to spotlight new OTT, multiscreen, broadcast encoders at IBC2013

At IBC2013, Digital Rapids will showcase its new StreamZ Live 4000EX encoder, which is designed for premium live and linear applications from IPTV and over-the-top (OTT) headends to high-profile live streaming deployments.

The new StreamZ Live 4000EX multiscreen encoder builds on the multi-format flexibility, quality and reliability of the StreamZ Live family with increased performance, fault-tolerant redundancy and expanded control capabilities.

The company also will feature its new StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated multiscreen and broadcast live encoder and new StreamZ Live 6000EX live broadcast encoder for dedicated broadcast, cable and satellite television applications.

See Digital Rapids at IBC2013 Stands 7.F33 and 7.G41.