Digital Rapids to Showcase StreamZ Live IP



Digital Rapids will introduce its new StreamZ Live IP at the NAB Show. The company will also show new versions for its Digital Rapids Transcode Manager, TouchStream and MediaMesh products.



StreamZ Live IP supports single or multiprogram Transport Stream inputs with H.264 or MPEG-2 compressed video. Multiple StreamZ Live IP encoders can be combined with the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for enterprise-class management, automation, monitoring and failover.





Digital Rapids StreamZ

The next generation of Digital Rapids Transcode Manager features new workflow capabilities. The system provides management, automation and performance for media transformation between acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats. Transcoding large volumes of clips daily, it supports multiscreen distribution opportunities with output format support for viewing platforms.



TouchStream portable live streaming appliances combine output quality and flexible features with ease of use through an intuitive touchscreen interface. A new version of TouchStream features remote management and control capabilities.



Optimizing the delivery of HD, SD and Digital Cinema content over terrestrial IP networks and satellite, MediaMesh lets you deliver content from ad spots to syndicated series and long-form features over your existing connectivity. New features include sending and contribution tools.



Digital Rapids will be at booth SL6010.



